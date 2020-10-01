In the next presidential debate, mute the microphone | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the recent presidential debate, anyone who has ever participated in a video conference on Zoom knows that when people congregate for a meeting, there is a period of free conversation. When the meeting begins formally, everyone may be muted and only the moderator would be able to unmute one person at a time — the one person who has requested and been given permission to speak. Meanwhile, anyone who wants to address the group can write on “Chat.” Everyone can see the written message at the bottom of the computer screen, but no one has to pay attention to it. Should a speaker hog the microphone or become abusive, the leader can mute that speaker, giving others an opportunity to speak.