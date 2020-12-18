Civil War deaths have nothing in common with COVID-19 | READER COMMENTARY

One can argue both ways about the issue of how much restaurants are charged by third-party delivery services. But, in your editorial (”While COVID-19 rages, restaurant delivery apps shouldn’t take advantage,” Dec. 16), you state that “Maryland’s coronavirus death count surpassed the 5,000 mark, which is two and a half times the number of Maryland soldiers who perished in the Civil War.”
That is a pretty silly comparison. In 1860, the entire population of Maryland was only 690,000 or so, about 75% of the population of Baltimore County today. And, of course, the Civil War lasted more than four years.
It’s just a comparison between apples and oranges.
Irwin Weiss, Lutherville
