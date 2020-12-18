xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Civil War deaths have nothing in common with COVID-19 | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 18, 2020 2:13 PM
Thanks to ghastly new weapons like the Gatling gun, towns like Antietam, Shiloh, and Manassas transformed into graveyards during the Civil War. File.
Thanks to ghastly new weapons like the Gatling gun, towns like Antietam, Shiloh, and Manassas transformed into graveyards during the Civil War. File. (PDUS // Wikimedia Commons)

One can argue both ways about the issue of how much restaurants are charged by third-party delivery services. But, in your editorial (”While COVID-19 rages, restaurant delivery apps shouldn’t take advantage,” Dec. 16), you state that “Maryland’s coronavirus death count surpassed the 5,000 mark, which is two and a half times the number of Maryland soldiers who perished in the Civil War.”

That is a pretty silly comparison. In 1860, the entire population of Maryland was only 690,000 or so, about 75% of the population of Baltimore County today. And, of course, the Civil War lasted more than four years.

Advertisement

It’s just a comparison between apples and oranges.

Irwin Weiss, Lutherville
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement