Killers deserve their executions whether peaceful or painful | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 22, 2021 1:53 PM
This March 22, 1995, file photo shows the interior of the execution chamber in the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind. Executioners who put 13 inmates to death in the last months of the Trump administration likened the process of dying by lethal injection to falling asleep, called gurneys “beds” and final breaths “snores.” But those tranquil accounts are at odds with AP and other media-witness reports of how prisoners’ stomachs rolled, shook and shuddered as the pentobarbital took effect inside the U.S. penitentiary death chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana. (AP Photo/Chuck Robinson, File) (Chuck Robinson/AP)

In a recent issue of The Baltimore Sun, an article posed the question, “Were executions peaceful or painful?” (Feb. 20).

Who cares? What about the victims of these convicted felons? These criminals shot, stabbed, bludgeoned, strangled, etc. their victims. In addition, many of these felons killed multiple victims. What must the last moments of the victim’s lives been like, knowing they were about to die?

These inmates were not going to be hanged, beheaded or put in front of a firing squad. They were getting a needle. They got what they deserved.

Steve Eisenberg, Owings Mills

