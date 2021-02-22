Killers deserve their executions whether peaceful or painful | READER COMMENTARY

In a recent issue of The Baltimore Sun, an article posed the question, “Were executions peaceful or painful?” (Feb. 20).
Who cares? What about the victims of these convicted felons? These criminals shot, stabbed, bludgeoned, strangled, etc. their victims. In addition, many of these felons killed multiple victims. What must the last moments of the victim’s lives been like, knowing they were about to die?
These inmates were not going to be hanged, beheaded or put in front of a firing squad. They were getting a needle. They got what they deserved.
Steve Eisenberg, Owings Mills
