Less sympathy for executed killer, more for victims’ families | READER COMMENTARY

Stephen H. Sachs’ recent commentary (“Dustin Higgs was executed this month; he was my client,” Jan. 29) was depressing to read, not because of the execution of Mr. Higgs, nor due to his son, Da’Quan, having been raised without the physical presence of his father. No, Mr. Sachs’ comments were depressing because of what he did not write. As reported by CBS news, “Higgs was convicted 25 years ago of ordering the murder of the three women. He invited them to his apartment in Maryland where one of the women rebuffed an advance by Higgs. In response, he offered them a ride home, but instead drove the women to a secluded area near the Patuxent National Wildlife Refuge. He handed a gun to his friend and ordered him to shoot saying, ‘better make sure they’re dead.’”
This doesn’t sound like the “caring, talented human being and a life of unique value” of which Mr. Sachs writes. Apparently, Dustin Higgs liked the Ravens, converted to the Muslim faith and was about to take a college class. These life opportunities were never made available to the three women whom he ordered to be executed. And why is it that finding religion is frequently regarded as a sign of true remorse, something akin to a get-out-of-jail free card? Nowhere in the article does the convicted killer say how terrible he feels about what he did, how he knows that it was wrong, how horrendous, despicable and evil these murders were, or how he wants to apologize to the families of his victims and beg for their forgiveness.
Mr. Sachs writes that Da’Quan was “raised by his father via intermittent phone calls from death row in Indiana.” What strange and strained definition of “raised” is Mr. Sachs employing? Clearly, someone else raised Da’Quan while his father was in jail. That Da’Quan has apparently turned out OK, despite having had a father who was a merciless killer, is good. However, under Dustin Higgs’ orders, three young women were murdered, and Mr. Sachs mentions nothing about the horror and total disregard for human life evident in these murders, nor does he take any time to consider the after-effects of these murders on the families of these three young women. Instead of focusing on Da’Quan’s “life of imponderable loss” due to the execution of a father who callously murdered innocent young women, perhaps the former Maryland attorney general could write about the imponderable loss suffered by the families of those three murdered girls. Of course, to do so would fill several books, not just one commentary in The Baltimore Sun.
Paul Leroy, Bel Air
