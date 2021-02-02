Less sympathy for executed killer, more for victims’ families | READER COMMENTARY

Mr. Sachs writes that Da’Quan was “raised by his father via intermittent phone calls from death row in Indiana.” What strange and strained definition of “raised” is Mr. Sachs employing? Clearly, someone else raised Da’Quan while his father was in jail. That Da’Quan has apparently turned out OK, despite having had a father who was a merciless killer, is good. However, under Dustin Higgs’ orders, three young women were murdered, and Mr. Sachs mentions nothing about the horror and total disregard for human life evident in these murders, nor does he take any time to consider the after-effects of these murders on the families of these three young women. Instead of focusing on Da’Quan’s “life of imponderable loss” due to the execution of a father who callously murdered innocent young women, perhaps the former Maryland attorney general could write about the imponderable loss suffered by the families of those three murdered girls. Of course, to do so would fill several books, not just one commentary in The Baltimore Sun.