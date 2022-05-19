Threat of death penalty does not deter violent crime | READER COMMENTARY

The shooting epidemic in this country calls for real solutions, not more of the same. The authors of the recent commentary, “Buffalo shooting makes a clear case for the death penalty” (May 16), would have us believe that part of the problem is the removal of the death penalty as a punishment in many states, ye,t as seems to always be the case, its proponents are unable to provide any evidence it has a deterrent effect. Rather, they want to put someone to death because it will make them feel better — or maybe make them feel tough.

As far as I’m concerned, New York could put the Buffalo shooter to death, and I won’t lose a wink of sleep. He is obviously guilty and doesn’t deserve compassion. I don’t object to the death penalty in principle. But the authors act as if every single case is this cut and dried, and that is only rarely the case. Personally, I would rather see this guy waste away in prison for 80 years than accidentally put to death any more innocent people.

We know innocent people have been executed, due to serious deficiencies in our justice system. Even if, as some argue, we have the best in the world it isn’t good enough. These authors seem to not be bothered by that at all. They simply want to push their opinion. They have in no way made the case they seem to think they have.

— Bill Stoyer, Pasadena

