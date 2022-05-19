Make an example of Buffalo gunman by locking him up for the rest of his life | READER COMMENTARY

Suspected shooter Payton Gendron appears during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, New York. He was arraigned on first-degree murder charges and ordered detained without bail. (The Buffalo News/via Associated Press). (Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News via AP)

Really? The main message that writers Richard E. Vatz and Jeffrey A. Schaler get from the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, is that we should kill the shooter (”Buffalo shooting makes a clear case for the death penalty,” May 16)?

Sure, we knew it was him. Sure, it was evil and premeditated. But let’s look at the practical aspects of mass shooting.

Punishing the shooter is important, but preventing future mass shootings is more important. Messrs. Vatz and Schaler might argue that the death penalty is more of a deterrent than life in prison. That may not be true.

A death sentence gives a prisoner special status. He gets a private room, an hour a day to exercise in his own private exercise area and a jail sentence that lasts only around 10 years. Let’s face it, after he’s executed, his punishment is over. If you think that he’ll be punished for eternity in hell, he can bypass that with the help of his preferred spiritual adviser. The guy from the Buffalo shooting is 18-years-old. If he gets the death penalty, his punishment will end when he’s around 28, still young and healthy.

How is that a worse punishment than, say, 11 life sentences, served sequentially? He’ll be in the general population surrounded by other violent offenders for 60 or 70 years. During the last 10 of those years, he’ll be old and infirm. Every movement will hurt.

To me, that sounds like the kind of punishment that would truly deter others from becoming mass shooters.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

