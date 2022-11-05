Remedial training in the alphabet needed | READER COMMENTARY

Looks like someone forgot their alphabetical order when they arranged death notices for publication. Or is this another revision in the educational process?
Because when I graduated from college, it was still “a, b, c, d” and so on. Certainly not “c, e, e, f, z, h, t, t, p, k, m, s, s, j, p, m and s,” which was the order of the surnames in the listings on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Not good, folks. Aside from confusing readers, it gives poor example to members of the younger generation that “anything goes.”
— Sarah A. Riley, Timonium
