Remedial training in the alphabet needed | READER COMMENTARY

Pressman Montre Simpson, from left, Brian Barranger, press operation manager, and journeyman pressman Stanley Waters look over copies of The Baltimore Sun on the final day of printing at Sun Park in Port Covington on Monday, Jan. 30, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

Looks like someone forgot their alphabetical order when they arranged death notices for publication. Or is this another revision in the educational process?

Because when I graduated from college, it was still “a, b, c, d” and so on. Certainly not “c, e, e, f, z, h, t, t, p, k, m, s, s, j, p, m and s,” which was the order of the surnames in the listings on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Advertisement

Not good, folks. Aside from confusing readers, it gives poor example to members of the younger generation that “anything goes.”

— Sarah A. Riley, Timonium

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.