Recent changes to The Sun are much appreciated | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for bringing back the alphabetical lists in the death notices (“Alphabetized list over death notices is much appreciated,” March 27). I like the more readable format.
And also thank you for the expanded puzzle pages. I am 75 and live in a condo. I read The Sun every day from cover to cover and do all the puzzles. We are of the generation who are still buying and reading newspapers so thank you for thinking of us. And we do have disposable income to spend at your advertisers.
Judi Keys, Hunt Valley
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.