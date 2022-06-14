Legal penalties will not bring victims closure | READER COMMENTARY

A Baltimore County Police officer sits in his car near the Fallston home of fellow officer Amy S. Caprio who was struck and killed by a teen driving a stolen Jeep in the Perry Hall area in 2019. File. (Matt Button/Baltimore Sun Media Group). (MATT BUTTON / AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The recent article regarding the appeal by the young man who drove into and killed a police officer referred several times to the closure the family has gotten from the confirmation of his life sentence (”Sentence and conviction for teen who ran over Baltimore County Police officer upheld by Maryland Court of Appeals,” June 10). Closure is a term frequently called on by prosecutors and supporters of the death penalty. This is what the families and loved ones of the deceased supposedly receive when the sentence is carried out. This is an inaccurate and cruel misuse of the term.

The survivors may feel a sense of relief or even satisfaction from a sentence being carried out on the perpetrator, but closure? Never. We carry the pain of losses such as this forever. The kindest thing we can do for the survivors is to let them know that their dear one will always be remembered. Memories are not closure, but they can be a comfort.

— Alan L. Katz and Helen Streimer, Owings Mills

