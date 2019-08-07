Redmond Finney’s death is a loss for Baltimore

Finney’s exuberant interest in the achievement of others made you especially appreciate him. He lived like his mission was not so much to teach and coach, but to create the strong but compassionate leader. He took risks in doing what he thought was right for his students, his faculty and staff, his school and Baltimore. His joy in the successes of those around him, either big or small, was palpable. As a result, those of us who had the privilege of crossing his path are better for the experience.