Mayor Young’s interruption of sign language interpreter was a mistake | READER COMMENTARY

This incident could have been overlooked, but I believe it offers a good reminder that communication matters and that it doesn’t fit a certain mold. Interpreters, like myself and the one at City Hall, are present to communicate anything audible to those in attendance, not just the words coming from the speaker’s mouth. We seek to translate the experience — laughter, applause, tone of voice. By placing restrictions on interpreters, you’re limiting a deaf person’s ability to participate.