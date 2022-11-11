The system failed disabled jail inmate | READER COMMENTARY

The system — our system, whether we like it or not — failed Javarick Gantt and indirectly everyone who knew and liked or loved him (”‘Failure of the system’: Case of deaf man killed in Baltimore’s jail was mired in delays,” Nov. 10). We ought to learn from that.

Gantt had been charged with a relatively minor offense and was on probation. He violated the terms of probation, perhaps only through lack of understanding or adequate communication. Deaf people sometimes have great difficulty dealing with the hearing population, and even those of us who know this from family connections often underestimate that difficulty.

Advertisement

Judges who lack even that much knowledge are not competent to assess it and should not have unlimited discretion to jail people for errors they do not understand. It is by no means apparent that Gantt should have been jailed for his violation; an ankle monitor and a clear written statement of what he could and couldn’t do would have been more humane, more economical and more just. Depriving someone of his freedom for months, without trial, and ultimately of his life because the government does not trouble to run its jails safely is not consistent with any civilized concept of justice.

If the existing justice system does not protect people it takes control of, it is a grossly deficient system. The legislature ought to review it with particular attention to this case and others involving prolonged detention without hearings and revise the law to protect the rights of the accused. Whenever possible, people charged with minor offenses should be free before trial, or as little restricted as may be consistent with their appearance at trial.

Advertisement

— Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.