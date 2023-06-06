On D-Day, let’s pause to thank the young men who saved the world | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Members of an American landing unit help their comrades ashore during the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 near Sainte-Mere-Eglise. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Veterans and world dignitaries are commemorating the 79th anniversary of the operation. (Louis Weintraub/Pool Photo via AP, File) (Louis Weintraub/AP)

June 6, 2023, marks the 79th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France (”Morgan State University’s marching band will perform in D-Day Memorial Parade in France next June,” June 2).

The attack took place along the Atlantic coast at Normandy where thousands would die defending our liberty and defeating tyranny. They mostly came from Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States and barely men at 19 to 20 years old and still they came. Those who made it off the beach that day would take with them the memory of unspeakable carnage and destruction and witness to mankind at his worst — and still they came.

Their mission was critical that day as the outcome of the war would pivot on their success or failure. So let’s think about our freedom because it certainly isn’t free and what those who came before us sacrificed to secure it. If you’re fortunate enough to meet someone who served in that campaign all those years ago, thank them and do remember that when they were young they saved the world.

— Lawrence E. Walsh, Towson

