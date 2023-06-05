Remembering D-Day and its legacy for so many families | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

D-Day has always been extremely emotional to me (”‘It was tough’: WWII veterans return to Utah Beach to commemorate D-Day,” June 5).

My dad was a ham radio operator with a big heart. Our home was opened day and night with a stream of parents coming through our door to talk to their beloved sons overseas. So, on this 79th anniversary of D-Day, I want to thank my dad, call sign W3IRA, for his compassion, kindness and the love of his country.

— Donna Schenker Shapiro, Baltimore

