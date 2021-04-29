Best fix for D.C. is a return to Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

The Maryland portion (minus the Federal District around the White House, Capitol and Mall) could be returned to Maryland. The citizens of D.C. would be able to vote and could choose their own representative (probably a Democrat, and the census would designate which state would give up that seat) and would be allowed to vote for the senators from Maryland. In all likelihood, that vote would solidify the Democrats’ hold over Maryland senate seat (but it would not cause a shift in power).