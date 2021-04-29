Best fix for D.C. is a return to Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

Peter Jensen makes a good point (”D.C. residents just not ‘well-rounded’ enough to have rights,” April 27). The citizens of Washington, D.C., should have voting representation in Congress. But he ignores the easiest and the bipartisan method for doing so — retrocession.
Maryland and Virginia, each gave a portion of land for the 10-mile square for the seat of government of the United States government called the District of Columbia. However, the citizens in Alexandria County (originally the Virginia portion of D.C.) wanted representation in Congress, so in 1847 the Virginia portion was returned to the state of Virginia.
The Maryland portion (minus the Federal District around the White House, Capitol and Mall) could be returned to Maryland. The citizens of D.C. would be able to vote and could choose their own representative (probably a Democrat, and the census would designate which state would give up that seat) and would be allowed to vote for the senators from Maryland. In all likelihood, that vote would solidify the Democrats’ hold over Maryland senate seat (but it would not cause a shift in power).
This solution would achieve the goal of giving District residents voting representation in Congress while, in all likelihood, maintaining the balance in the House and Senate. The only people who could oppose retrocession would be those in Congress attempting use the issue to gain more power for their party. Are they and Mr. Jensen more interested in accruing additional power or in the citizens of D.C. getting voting representation in Congress?
Michael Finley, Catonsville
