Extend U.S. democracy to the District of Columbia | READER COMMENTARY

This is similar to how we treat our territories such as Puerto Rico, American Samoa and Guam. If America is truly the “beacon of democracy” that we claim to be, then why do we continue to deny our fellow citizens the most fundamental American right, the right to vote? As a nation, we have spent an incalculable amount of national blood and treasure to ensure the spread of democracy around the globe. Yet we deny this most basic right to the citizens of our nation’s capital. After 243 years of this American experience, it’s time to let the citizens of D.C. have their fair say in American politics. Anything short would be “taxation without representation.”