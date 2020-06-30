Plan B for D.C. representation: Rejoin Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

The alternative would be to merge the District back into Maryland from which it came. Maryland in 1791 donated the land that now comprises Washington, D.C. Establishing Washington as an independent city within Maryland — like Baltimore, the equivalent of a county — would ensure Washingtonians representation in Congress. They would vote with their fellow Marylanders for our two senators; the addition of their population to ours would likely qualify Maryland for a ninth House seat. Washington’s population is large enough that the new House district could be, essentially, the city of Washington, perhaps with a small section of either Montgomery or Prince George’s County.