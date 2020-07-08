Another way to make amends for slavery: Grant D.C. statehood | READER COMMENTARY

During this time of sensitivity to the slave history of our country and the interest in possible statehood for the District of Columbia, I think that Congress has an obligation (”Extend U.S. democracy to the District of Columbia,” July 1).
They need to reverse the decision of 1846 that gave part of the District back to Virginia and its slave owners. Once the District is again 100 square miles in area, statehood could be considered. Otherwise, remove the boundary in Maryland and let Washington become a Maryland city with the appropriate representation the residents would receive.
Edward J. Zehler, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.