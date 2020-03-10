Daylight saving switch is not a big deal | READER COMMENTARY

I am amazed every year this time at all of the inane fuss made over the switch to daylight saving time and the loss of an hour’s sleep. As if that is the only night of the year that everyone gets an hour less of their “normal” amount of sleep (“Daylight saving: It’s fine to complain, but don’t change a system that works,” March 6).
I would venture to say that virtually every night of the year a significant number of people get less than their ideal amount of sleep for any number of reasons and somehow survive — in spite of all the phony psychological negative impacts suggested.
Dave Reich, Perry Hall
