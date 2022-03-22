Permanent daylight saving time? That’s insane | READER COMMENTARY

It’s mildly amusing, but sad, that the Senate passed a law extending daylight saving time to the entire year in order to improve the mental health of Americans. (“Here’s how a permanent daylight saving time would impact sunset and sunrise times in Baltimore,” March 16).

The reason it’s sad is that the United States Senate has such a high percentage of duly elected crazy people. One can hope that if such a law passes — and if it does, indeed, improve mental health — it will have a salutary effect on the sanity of the Senators themselves.

The last time this law was passed, it was rescinded quickly after newspapers all across the country printed pictures of cute little children waiting in the dark for school buses. I suggest that newspapers retrieve those pictures from their archives and send them to the members of the House of Representatives and to the president.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

