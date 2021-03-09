xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Why not release Chris Davis? | READER COMMENTARY

Mar 09, 2021 10:51 AM
In this May 18, 2019 file photo, Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis swings for the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Chris Davis is a good, generous person and has every right to continue to be paid fully by the Orioles. What puzzles me is why the Orioles continue carrying him on the active roster, which is not required by his contract (”Five things we learned from the Orioles’ first week of spring training games,” March 8). The Orioles are dealing with a negative with a negative. Why don’t they simply release him, even if that means they must continue to pay him?

The Orioles are being hypocritical when they say the are rebuilding with young prospects while having someone contributing nothing and taking up a position that could be used for one of those prospects.

Don Colburn, Havre de Grace

