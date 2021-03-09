Why not release Chris Davis? | READER COMMENTARY

Chris Davis is a good, generous person and has every right to continue to be paid fully by the Orioles. What puzzles me is why the Orioles continue carrying him on the active roster, which is not required by his contract (”Five things we learned from the Orioles’ first week of spring training games,” March 8). The Orioles are dealing with a negative with a negative. Why don’t they simply release him, even if that means they must continue to pay him?