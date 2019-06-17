Zurawik attacks Trump again

Well David Zurawik has done it again today in his column about the Ohio football players (“Social media, toxic masculinity make big trouble in Ohio town, throughout the culture today,” June 13). He was doing a good job of analyzing the PBS documentary, but all of a sudden he felt the urge to attack Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and then, of course, President Donald Trump.

I guess now the Sunpaper can issue his paycheck! He has unbelievable antipathy toward the president and all who are near him. He lets that get in the way of what used to be well-written articles.

And, on the subject of KAL, he is simply a political hack masquerading as a cartoonist. We can see why The New York Times eliminated so-called cartoons from the editorial pages.

Dave Dougherty, Pylesville