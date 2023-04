Why aren’t the nationally organized mothers who are concerned for the health of their children seeing a picture of Michelangelo’s “David” statue as concerned about their children getting shot by a “legal” assault rifle (”Visitors flock to see Michelangelo’s David after Florida uproar of whether or not sculpture is pornographic,” March 28)?

— Jim Martin, Middle River

