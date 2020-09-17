xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Surviving tsunami is interesting, attacking Trump’s character is not | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 17, 2020 8:48 AM
A man offers prayer for the victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, on the coastal area in Iwaki, northern Japan, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Naoya Osato/Kyodo News via AP)
A man offers prayer for the victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, on the coastal area in Iwaki, northern Japan, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Naoya Osato/Kyodo News via AP) (大里直也/AP)

I must respond to the recent column by David Brooks of The New York Times, “When a heart is empty” (Sept. 11). Reading such a personal account of the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka by French author Emmanuel Carrère was both heartbreaking and captivating. When I came to the book title, “Lives Other Than My Own,” I immediately wrote it down as a book my daughter and I would be interested in reading.

Kudos to Mr. Brooks for bringing this writing to our attention. The next paragraph, however, and the rest of the article goes into a political opinion of the current presidency. How disappointing that such a human interest story would be turned into something to further Mr. Brooks' political agenda.

Advertisement

Bonnie Cochran, Berlin

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement