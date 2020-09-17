Surviving tsunami is interesting, attacking Trump’s character is not | READER COMMENTARY

I must respond to the recent column by David Brooks of The New York Times, “When a heart is empty” (Sept. 11). Reading such a personal account of the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka by French author Emmanuel Carrère was both heartbreaking and captivating. When I came to the book title, “Lives Other Than My Own,” I immediately wrote it down as a book my daughter and I would be interested in reading.
Kudos to Mr. Brooks for bringing this writing to our attention. The next paragraph, however, and the rest of the article goes into a political opinion of the current presidency. How disappointing that such a human interest story would be turned into something to further Mr. Brooks' political agenda.
Bonnie Cochran, Berlin
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.