Race played a role in Daunte Wright’s death | READER COMMENTARY

Daunte Wright, who was shot to death by a white police officer on April 11, is dead because, as a Black man in this country, he failed to realize that there is a different playbook that Black men must employ when stopped by police officers of a different hue (”Daunte Wright police shooting: Minnesota prosecutor says he will charge white officer with manslaughter,” April 14). Unfortunately, if you happen to be a person of color, doing anything contrary to what a police officer commands could very well cost you your life.
Yes, there are indicators that the officer intended to use her Taser instead of her weapon. And yes, that’s quite plausible, but, first, how in the world does a police officer, any police officer, make that kind of deadly mistake? Second, the Black community is in an uproar because these types of “mistakes” occur much too often in the Black community.
And, sadly, as long as these types of tragedies continue to happen in the Black community, expect the racial divide to only grow in the future.
Charles Chambers, Middle River
