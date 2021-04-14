Race played a role in Daunte Wright’s death | READER COMMENTARY

Daunte Wright, who was shot to death by a white police officer on April 11, is dead because, as a Black man in this country, he failed to realize that there is a different playbook that Black men must employ when stopped by police officers of a different hue (”Daunte Wright police shooting: Minnesota prosecutor says he will charge white officer with manslaughter,” April 14). Unfortunately, if you happen to be a person of color, doing anything contrary to what a police officer commands could very well cost you your life.