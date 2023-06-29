Ellsberg’s legacy should include nuclear warnings | READER COMMENTARY

Daniel Ellsberg speaks during an interview in Los Angeles on Sept. 23, 2009. Ellsberg, the government analyst and whistleblower who leaked the “Pentagon Papers” in 1971, died on June 16, 2023. He was 92. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File) (Nick Ut/AP)

The Baltimore Sun’s obituary of Daniel Ellsberg left out his important role in revealing the dangers of nuclear war planning by the United States (”Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92,” June 16). In addition to protests and arrests, Ellsberg wrote “The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner” in 2017. It retold what he had learned nearly 60 years earlier when he was “shown how our world would end.”

As a 30-year-old consultant to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Ellsberg drafted this question to the Joint Chiefs of Staff for President John F. Kennedy: If the United States initiated a first strike aimed at the Soviet Union, its allies and China, how many would die? The answer: roughly 600 million, or a hundred Holocausts. When he looked at the paper with that answer, he thought, according to his book, “this piece of paper should not exist. It should never have existed. Not in America. Not anywhere, ever. It depicted evil beyond any human project ever … From that day on, I have had one overriding life purpose: to prevent the execution of any such plan.”

The United States has a launch on warning readiness with land-based missiles. Both the U.S. and Russia have nuclear armed missiles under hair-trigger alert “which under conditions of electronic warning, external conflict, or expectations of attack, would with unknowable but possibly high probability bring about the global destruction of civilization and nearly all human life on earth.” These are doomsday machines.

Now it is known that the risk of casualties and death are far greater than the 600 million the military estimated in 1961. Nuclear winter, from the soot lofted into the stratosphere as cities burn following nuclear war between Russia and the U. S. and its allies, could lead to mass starvation of as many as 5 billion of the 8 billion global human population.

Ellsberg urged the U.S. and Russia to dismantle these doomsday machines. For the U.S., this means getting rid of the nuclear triad, all but a few Trident submarines, its missiles and warheads. This is not nuclear abolition. This is a modest step to prevent the end of civilization.

In one of his last interviews, Ellsberg reflected: “I was able to devote those years to doing everything I could think of to alert the world to the perils of nuclear war … As I look back on the last 60 years of my life, I think there is no greater cause to which I could have dedicated my efforts.’’

We can honor his memory by working for the prevention of nuclear war. Check out www.preventnuclearwar.org.

— Gwen L. DuBois, Baltimore

The writer is president of Chesapeake Physicians for Social Responsibility.

