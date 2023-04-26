A timely remembrance of Dan Brewster | READER COMMENTARY

Daniel Baugh Brewster was a former U.S. senator from Maryland and decorated war hero who was the only Democratic senator from a state south of the Mason-Dixon Line to co-sponsor both the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act. File. (Baltimore Sun) (Baltimore Sun)

Thanks for John W. Frece’s recent commentary, “How a Maryland senator’s reluctant run for president helped save the Civil Rights Act of 1964″ (April 21), about when Maryland U.S. Sen. Daniel Brewster stepped up to run as surrogate for Lyndon Baines Johnson against racist George Wallace.

I got to know Dan Brewster in the early 1980s when he joined the board of Franklin Square Hospital at about the same time as I became the first chair of its emergency medicine department. He was a strong supporter of this new department, seeing it as a place where health care was available to all 24/7/365. This was another aspect of his core value of helping others, and he — and his wife, Judy — continued these efforts for years.

On a personal note, he gave freely of his time to me. It was mentorship and friendship I will always treasure.

— Dan Morhaim, Pikesville

