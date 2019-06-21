It is not too dangerous to come into the city to see the BSO

I want to challenge the frightened philistine who thinks the labor problems of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra are unimportant and that it is too dangerous to go to the Meyerhoff (“There are bigger problems than the BSO,” June 18).

For one thing, compare its success ratio to other civic institutions. Every time I have heard the BSO play I've heard the greatest music concocted by the human mind on many difficult-to-play instruments, and they pull it off 100 percent of the time to my ears ( and I have perfect pitch). Where else do you get that sort of commitment to excellence and teamwork?

The writer claims it is too dangerous to hear the symphony, yet a lot more people come to see the local baseball team that loses at a spectacular rate, and even the local football team that is considered of playoff caliber if they win a little more than half the time.

Or speaking of danger, compare the BSO to the Lexus Lanes favored by the governor and comptroller in order to make commuting more luxurious for the top 1 percent. These invariably result in a complete failure to alleviate traffic congestion and encourage commuting at vast distances from a McMansion. A blogger named Philip Brewer offered statistical proof that one has a greater chance of death or serious injury making a commute of 33 miles than living in the most dangerous neighborhood in Chicago.

Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore