Dan Rodricks has set a new standard of excellence | READER COMMENTARY

As a former Evening Sun reporter (1980-1983) and a friend and colleague of Dan Rodricks for almost 50 years, I am so proud of the play he produced and performed in — truly a work I believe only he could have done in Bawlmer — and only sorry it ran two days this month, and I live on the West Coast (”Bravo, Dan Rodricks, for stirring memories of Baltimore,” Dec. 11).

Dan has always spoken from the heart, with a conscience and sense of human nature, since I first met him in the Patriot Ledger newsroom in Quincy, Massachusetts. Over the years, he continued to sustain a high level of commentary and recognition of issues people should know about and consider. Many journalists simply barrel through one story after another. Somehow, Dan has managed from an early age to be reflective — in the moment — to identify an issue, engage readers and help us understand why it is important.

Seriously, I know of no other journalist who embodies this desire to reflect rather than shoot from the hip. He’s done this for over 46 years, in one remarkable, Baltimore-centric career, without moving on or leaving anyone behind.

We are blessed to have such an example of a reflective commentator — one who goes well beyond the oft-quoted words of another Evening Sun columnist, H.L. Mencken, who likened the reporter’s career to one of riding and deriding the world. Dan’s words are full of insight, compassion, frustration and faith in human endeavor. Whether it is people standing on the street down the block or friends 3,000 miles away, he is a constant, welcome and valued friend and presence in the community.

Baltimore, you have no idea how lucky we all are!

— Paul Mindus, Carlsbad, California

