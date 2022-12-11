Bravo, Dan Rodricks, for stirring memories of Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Sun columnist Dan Rodricks, center, and the cast of his play, "Baltimore, You Have No Idea" take curtain call on Saturday night, Dec. 3 at the Baltimore Museum of Art. (James Bigwood/Baltimore Sun handout). (James Bigwood)

Bravo, Dan Rodricks, for your one-act play, “Baltimore, You Have No Idea,” that ran Dec. 2 and 3 at the Meyerhoff Auditorium at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Great writing and great presentation!

Advertisement

The Saturday afternoon matinee was brilliant and it was so wonderful to see your rapport with the audience and actors — we all came together as one to remember the Baltimore of the last 50 years.

Thanks for the memories!

Advertisement

— Celie Hanauer, Darlington

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.