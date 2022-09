Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, left, speaks on Facebook Live with Victoria Sampson, center, and her fiancé Jimmie Brown, right, about their experiences with the recent water problems in their Baltimore neighborhood. Sept. 8, 2022. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Republican Del. Dan Cox is a conspiracy theorist election denier who supported the Jan. 6th insurrection attempt to overthrow our democracy (”Dan Rodricks: 12 questions for Dan Cox had he not refused an interview,” Sept. 20). He is 100% unfit to be governor of Maryland.

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

