Don’t blame Democrats for Dan Cox | READER COMMENTARY

Republican gubernatorial candidate Del. Dan Cox announces the opening of his new campaign office with his running-mate Gordana Schifanelli during a news conference in Annapolis. Aug. 15, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Letter writer Dudley Thompson seems to think that Democrats are to blame for the selection of Del. Dan Cox as the Republican nominee for governor (”Complaints about Dan Cox should go to Democratic Governors Association,” Aug. 16). It is true that Democrats ran negative ads about Mr. Cox. However, it is also true that the content of those ads is verifiable. Furthermore, no registered Democrat could vote for Mr. Cox in the recent primary.

So, Republicans saw accurate negative ads about Mr. Cox and voted for him anyway. I think there is more than enough blame to go around. Let’s not assign all the blame to the Democratic Governors Association. After all, even Doug Mayer, a senior adviser to Kelly Schulz’s campaign, was quoted as saying about the DGA, “They think Maryland Republican voters are idiots and rubes who can be tricked.”

— Glenn Gall, Bel Air

