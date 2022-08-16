Complaints about Dan Cox should go to Democratic Governors Association | READER COMMENTARY

Del. Dan Cox, the Republican nominee to be Maryland's next governor, talks with the media about Baltimore crime at the 39th Annual National Night Out on August 2, 2021, in Baltimore. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun). (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

I find it hypocritical that The Baltimore Sun editorial board would criticize Del. Dan Cox for his recent comments and not criticize the Democratic Governors Association that spent a large sum to make sure Delegate Cox, rather than a sane moderate, won the Republican primary (”Maryland GOP leaders catch Mar-a-Lago mania,” Aug. 10).

It’s a strange twist how Democrats complain about money in politics, and then they spend millions to elect Donald Trump cultists around the country. I understand the Machiavellian logic and I strongly disagree. I want the Trump cultists out of politics, not on the ballot. I’m sure Mr. Cox would like to thank all those folks who donated their hard-earned money to the Democratic Party so it could be used on “attack” ads that helped put him on the November ballot. It’s difficult to accept complaints about Mr. Cox from the Democrats, because this is the precise outcome the Democrats wanted.

Mr. Cox has been placed there so he would fall easily to the Democratic nominee, Wes Moore. It’s all going as planned for the Democrats.

— Dudley Thompson, Girdletree

