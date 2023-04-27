Brewster demonstrated how character counts | READER COMMENTARY

Former U.S. Sen. Daniel Baugh Brewster, a Maryland Democrat, was a decorated war hero who also pleaded no contest to a federal bribery charge. He died in 2007. File. (Baltimore Sun) (Baltimore Sun)

The recent commentary by John Frece about U.S. Sen. Daniel Brewster was a timely reminder of the continuing relevance, indeed the necessity, of character and morality in our elected representatives (”How a Maryland senator’s reluctant run for president helped save the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” April 21).

In the summer of 1963 and in the spring and summer of 1964, while still in college, I worked for Senator Brewster at his office in what is now the Russell Senate Office Building. It was go-fer stuff, but the senator arranged floor privileges for us, meaning we could brush up against Ted Kennedy and other Congress members. At a time when most senators and representatives had discovered they could get college kids to work for free, Brewster put us on the Senate payroll. “If you’re going to work for me, I am going to pay you,” he said.

Advertisement

Nothing, however, characterized him more than an incident that occurred early one evening at a Capitol Hill bar (yeah, I know, Brewster had a drinking problem, but that’s another and much exaggerated matter). He and a group of staff, including me, were having post-work drinks. Someone, not a Brewster aide, told a joke about Black people — not uncommon in those days but embarrassing and unsettling. We all smiled or chuckled lightly, hoping the moment would pass quickly.

Not the senator who gently told the offender: “I’ve known you for years. That’s a terrible story. I know you don’t think like that.”

Advertisement

To everyone’s relief, the offender apologized. If he didn’t thank Brewster, he should have.

— Jim Hanks, St. Johann in Tirol, Austria

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.