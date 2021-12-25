What Baltimoreans should know about Dallas F. Nicholas Sr. | READER COMMENTARY

In the free time created by my retirement, I decided to tutor a child in the Baltimore City Public Schools. The agency I contacted placed me with a student in Dallas F. Nicholas Sr. Elementary School. Everyone knows of schools named after Frederick Douglass, Paul Laurence Dunbar, George Washington Carver and Booker T. Washington. Maybe even they are aware of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Elementary School. But neither family, friend, foe, nor associate had ever heard of Dallas F. Nicolas, Sr. Elementary School. So, since it is not critical race theory, I risk sharing what I learned reading the Afro American newspaper about the man after whom the school was named.