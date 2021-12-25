What Baltimoreans should know about Dallas F. Nicholas Sr. | READER COMMENTARY

In the free time created by my retirement, I decided to tutor a child in the Baltimore City Public Schools. The agency I contacted placed me with a student in Dallas F. Nicholas Sr. Elementary School. Everyone knows of schools named after Frederick Douglass, Paul Laurence Dunbar, George Washington Carver and Booker T. Washington. Maybe even they are aware of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Elementary School. But neither family, friend, foe, nor associate had ever heard of Dallas F. Nicolas, Sr. Elementary School. So, since it is not critical race theory, I risk sharing what I learned reading the Afro American newspaper about the man after whom the school was named.
Born in 1903, Dallas Nicholas graduated from Howard Law School in 1926 and was admitted to the Maryland bar in 1930. He joined the law firm of Hawkins and McMechen in Baltimore. In 1932, he moved to his own office on Pleasant Street and later formed a firm with William I. Gosnell, which lasted for more than 25 years. They provided internships for young lawyers.
He was legal adviser to prominent minority groups, including one representing Black municipal employees and the Black women’s branch of the Women’s Civic League and St. James Episcopal Church, where he worshipped.
He wrote a letter to the editor of The Baltimore Sun in 1943 when the president of the board of managers at Cheltenham School for Boys resigned stating that the interests of both races were best served through segregation; the board had made the decision to abolish segregation of the institution’s Black employees from the white. Mr. Nicholas responded that those who “seek to separate Americans through isolation or segregation … only succeed in perpetuating fear and hate and lay the foundation for continual strife.”
Mr. Nicholas enjoyed playing golf and bridge. His firm fought a court battle for integration of public golf courses, challenging a regulation that allowed Black golfers to only play in Carroll Park. They succeeded in having all Baltimore public golf courses desegregated.
In 1950, he was appointed to the city’s school board. Roszel C. Thomsen, who was the board’s president at that time, praised his work and remarked: “Mr. Nicholas put in a tremendous amount of time on the job and, during his tenure of less than two years on the board, visited at least 60 schools.” He resigned due to business pressures and died of cancer in 1966.
So while others debate about politicians and appointees, let us enter Dallas F. Nicholas, Sr. Elementary School at the student level and continue his work.
Margaret D. Pagan, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.