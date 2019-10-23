The Fire Museum is currently working to provide a new home for the “Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro Jr." fireboat, which is currently at the Tradepoint Atlantic site. Put in service in 1956, and named after the sitting mayor of Baltimore, “The Tommy,” as she’s affectionately known, was the first diesel-powered and most powerful fireboat ever in service with the Baltimore City Fire Department. We are excited about the opportunity to bring “The Tommy” to the museum, where we will honor the legacy of the D’Alesandro family, and where this historic fireboat can be preserved and interpreted for future generations.