How the Maryland Cycling Classic can hit another gear | READER COMMENTARY

Bikers roll under a neutral start on Falls Road in Sparks at the beginning of the 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

This was the second year that I volunteered as a crew van driver to shuttle other volunteers to their locations along the Maryland Cycling Classic route to support and aid fans, racers and the police. We volunteers really enjoy being able to participate in this endeavor. Anything we can do to further the growth and acceptance of the race will favorably promote Baltimore and the cycling community (“Despite heat, cycling event turned out pretty cool,” Sept. 6).

I have several observations that I think may help to encourage more support from the citizens of Baltimore and the fans of cycling who venture to view the race.

First, the advertising of the race must improve. Being 67 years old and not social media savvy, I recommend that billboards northbound and southbound along Interstate 83 advertise the race for at least a week before the race weekend.

Second, the overhead electronic message boards on the Baltimore Beltway (Interstate 695) and I-83 should flash the date of the Sunday race and to expect delays and road closures.

Third, there should be advertising on the sides of buses and at bus stops glorifying the race weekend.

Fourth, there should be portable electronic message boards for a week prior to the race at key intersections so local drivers can prepare for detours on Sunday. I was stationed at the intersection of Northern Parkway and Falls Road, and if not for the sensible and rational disposition of the police officers the situation could have devolved into a serious confrontation because drivers were coming down westbound on Northern Parkway but could not cross Falls Road to access the Jones Falls Expressway and beyond. Eventually, they were detoured at the top of the hill at Roland Avenue before getting trapped at the bottom of the hill.

I am sure Cold Spring Lane and other intersections along the route faced similar issues. The last thing the race officials and Mayor Brandon Scott want to do is alienate the local citizens of Baltimore when trying to promote this excellent opportunity for the city to shine outside its borders.

Fifth, having spoken to a young man standing at the gas station at the corner, he recommended using the various Baltimore pages that are on Facebook, Instagram and other social media outlets. He commented that most people his age do not read newspapers either in print or online. Nor do they watch local TV news or listen to local radio stations. We need to advertise on social media where they will pick up on the wonderful weekend that the Maryland Cycling Classic is for Baltimore.

— Charles Chaban, Towson

