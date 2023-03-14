U.S. needs a stronger cyber defense | READER COMMENTARY

In this image provided by U.S. Cyber Command, Army Maj. Gen. William Hartman, who leads the U.S. Cyber National Mission Force, speaks during a ceremony at U.S. Cyber Command headquarters at Fort George E. Meade on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Jon Dasbach/U.S. Cyber Command via AP (Uncredited/AP)

I agree with the commentary by James Stavridis that the United States needs a Cyber Force in its military (”U.S. needs to create a Cyber Force,” March 10). There are a number of adversaries who would like to undermine our national security and that of our allies. They would like nothing more than to disrupt the function of our government, our infrastructure, our financial system and the security of U.S. citizens.

In addition to the examples of cyberattacks mentioned in the article, I’ve read reports of the vulnerability of our electrical power grids; a cyber attack on them would greatly impact our lives. While I am an advocate for a healthy and sustainable global environment, I am concerned about the rush for fully electric cars in the near future. Imagine a successful cyber attack on our power grid and our inability to charge our vehicles if that becomes the only source of fuel for our cars and trucks.

The same could be said for the vulnerability of our nuclear plants, our water treatment plants, air, train and public transportation and the function of our medical and educational institutions. The U.S. needs to be at the top of its game to prevent and protect us from cyberattacks.

— Susan Basham, Easton

