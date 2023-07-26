Hopkins has been infected with bad customer service, too | READER COMMENTARY

Peter Jensen nails it when he describes the awful customer service of his internet provider (”Peter Jensen: Let’s put corporate America’s lousy customer service on hold,” July 18). From chatbots to nearly unintelligible service reps, it’s a wonder that any of us keep going when we have problem. But lousy customer service exists in multiple arenas, particularly when you are in need of medical care.

The other day, I needed an eye appointment for what I felt was an emergency. When I called to get one in the office next door, I was told that the first-available would be Aug. 27, but I could get one at The Johns Hopkins Hospital the next day at 10 a.m. I left my house at 8:30 a.m. to drive into the city, park and walk over the bridges to get to the Wilmer Eye Institute — an esteemed institution. However, despite my being on time (and even a little early), I had to wait nearly 90 minutes to see the doctor. He also told me there were very few same-day appointments and for an emergency, I’d have to go through the main emergency room.

The doctor was polite, and so was I — knowing not to bite the hand that feeds me. But I will be switching to a small practice across the street so that I have a better chance of being more than a number. By the way, the waiting room was full of people who waited nearly as long as I did. Why is it that acupuncturists, dentists and massage therapists can all be on time? Even my regular doctor rarely runs more than 10 minutes late. Honestly, all of us should request more from a world-class institution like Johns Hopkins.

— Ann Bracken, Columbia

