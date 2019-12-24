There has been a recent suggestion to re-introduce cursive writing into the school system. Please don’t (“Don’t lower the reading standards, raise the classroom instruction,” Nov. 5)! During the 85 years that I have lived on this planet, I have endured and suffered through the cursive jungle of indistinguishable words. It is now a pleasure to receive a communication that I can read and edit on my computer.
Leave the dexterity of the fingers to painting and drawing pictures. Twenty-first century digital communication is optimal. Please don’t touch it!
John Holter, Baltimore
