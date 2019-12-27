I’m happy Mr. Holter has lived a long life but I hope he might reconsider his selfish wish to get rid of cursive training (“Rid the world of the curse of cursive writing,” Dec. 24). Perhaps he doesn’t know that the latest research shows many beneficial effects on the brain for children who learn this important lifelong skill (even if they don’t continue to use it later). Or perhaps he has not considered that all throughout history, those who could read and write were always on a higher socioeconomic plane than those who could not. I could go on, but instead, will invite anyone who is interested to download a free white paper from the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation, a 50-year-old nonprofit educational organization. on why cursive writing continues to be important in a digital age: ahafhandwriting.org/publications. It is available in seven languages.