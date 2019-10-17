I met Elijah Cummings on the day we were both sworn in to serve our term in the Maryland House of Delegates in January of 1983 (“Rep. Elijah Cummings was a skilled politician and staunch defender of Baltimore,” Oct. 17). He was impressive. I will never forget the day he took the House floor in debate on an issue that affected his district. In his loud and passionate voice he rhetorically said, “Come walk with me!”
He then took all 141 House members on a tour of his West Baltimore district. He cried out in “call and response” manner several more times, “Come walk with me,” as he conducted the tour. As he continued, the House, Democrats and Republicans alike, walked with him shouting out, “Come walk with me!"
The bill passed into law, of course. He was a father, man, leader and national statesman and will be tremendously missed. And we will continue to walk with Elijah.
Lawrence LaMotte, Baltimore
