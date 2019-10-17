I met Elijah Cummings on the day we were both sworn in to serve our term in the Maryland House of Delegates in January of 1983 (“Rep. Elijah Cummings was a skilled politician and staunch defender of Baltimore,” Oct. 17). He was impressive. I will never forget the day he took the House floor in debate on an issue that affected his district. In his loud and passionate voice he rhetorically said, “Come walk with me!”