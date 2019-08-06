Sun’s defense of Elijah Cummings isn’t justified

Once again, The Baltimore Sun has defended Rep. Elijah Cummings by attacking his detractors. In the editorial, “Has Gov. Hogan heard the one about people who live in glass houses?“ (Aug. 2), The Sun used half of its editorial space to address this simple statement from Gov. Larry Hogan: “Rep. Cummings could do more to help Baltimore.” In its editorial, The Sun stated the list the governor’s office provided of things the federal government could do to help the city “doesn’t really have to do with Mr. Cummings specifically.”
It would be great if The Sun would provide a small list of what Mr. Cummings has done for Baltimore specifically. The Sun has pointed out the good parts of the 7th district but not how the congressman had any hand in their success. It’s been 30 years for Mr. Cummings in Maryland politics serving Baltimore.
What are the highlights in, let’s say, the last six years? I believe that allows a listing of Congressman Cummings’ successes when he was not so busy as chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and spending most of that time concerned about President Donald Trump. We all prefer to speak of the positives, correct?
Patrick Walsh, Linthicum
