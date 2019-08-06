Sun’s defense of Elijah Cummings isn’t justified

Once again, The Baltimore Sun has defended Rep. Elijah Cummings by attacking his detractors. In the editorial, “Has Gov. Hogan heard the one about people who live in glass houses?“ (Aug. 2), The Sun used half of its editorial space to address this simple statement from Gov. Larry Hogan: “Rep. Cummings could do more to help Baltimore.” In its editorial, The Sun stated the list the governor’s office provided of things the federal government could do to help the city “doesn’t really have to do with Mr. Cummings specifically.”