The 7th Congressional District expands over large portions of Howard County, extends into Northern Baltimore County and encompasses a significant portion of Baltimore City. The residents of our district are connected by sharing many of the same goals, such as desiring quality education and safe schools for our children, reliable transportation, properly constructed roadways and bridges, and access to affordable medical, dental, prescription and rehabilitative health care services that meet our needs.
While it has been my pleasure to live in rural Baltimore County for more than 20 years, I certainly recognize that no one part of the district is more or greater than another. Each resident, each community has a voice. The majority of the candidates seeking to represent the 7th Congressional District reside in the district (“Maryland Rep. Cummings’ daughters endorse his longtime staffer for his congressional seat,” Nov. 26).
When you live in the district, you are invested in the district, all of it. We come from a variety of jurisdictions. Our paths and priorities may differ, but whether your 7th District home is in an urban, agricultural, suburban or metropolitan area, we want all of our communities to be well-served and to thrive.
Leslie Grant, Glen Arm
