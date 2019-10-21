xml:space="preserve">
Flowers are put on the desk used by Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., in the chambers for the House Committee on Oversight and Reform where he served as chairman. The Baltimore native died on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
Flowers are put on the desk used by Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., in the chambers for the House Committee on Oversight and Reform where he served as chairman. The Baltimore native died on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (The Washington Post)

The removal of the Mount Vernon Square monument honoring Roger Taney, the Supreme Court justice who authored the insupportable Dred Scott decision, was a positive step forward for the city. The remaining plinth, however, is an eyesore without a sculpture sitting atop it. What could be better than a statue of Elijah Cummings to replace it (“Rep. Elijah Cummings was a skilled politician and staunch defender of Baltimore,” Oct. 17)?

Michael O’Pecko, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement