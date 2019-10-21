The removal of the Mount Vernon Square monument honoring Roger Taney, the Supreme Court justice who authored the insupportable Dred Scott decision, was a positive step forward for the city. The remaining plinth, however, is an eyesore without a sculpture sitting atop it. What could be better than a statue of Elijah Cummings to replace it (“Rep. Elijah Cummings was a skilled politician and staunch defender of Baltimore,” Oct. 17)?