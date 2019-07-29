Elijah Cummings is no racist

The importance here is not the bill but how it reflects on Elijah the person, the leader and the statesman. Elijah wasn’t going to get any votes or special recognition from making sure that bill passed. But he felt it was his responsibility — even as he was leaving the Maryland House. It is a lesson in leadership and I think about it each time I see him fighting for his all his constituents whether they live in his congressional district or in Florida where I now live.