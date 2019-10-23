I have a favorite story about Rep. Elijah Cummings that I always tell to my public health students (“In Baltimore, many tell Elijah Cummings stories, from offering inmates hope to helping bring calm after riots,” Oct. 17).
Years ago, I had the privilege of hearing Mr. Cummings speak at a gathering of grassroots volunteer lobbyists working for the end of poverty. As we grappled with our cynicism about the growth of professional lobbyists representing monied interests, Mr. Cummings said, “It’s not that money doesn’t have an influence in politics. But money has an influence in the absence of citizens speaking up. We give up far more power with our silence than is ever taken from us by money.”
Rest in power, Rep. Cummings. We will miss you.
Carolyn Prouty, Olympia, WA
