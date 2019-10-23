Years ago, I had the privilege of hearing Mr. Cummings speak at a gathering of grassroots volunteer lobbyists working for the end of poverty. As we grappled with our cynicism about the growth of professional lobbyists representing monied interests, Mr. Cummings said, “It’s not that money doesn’t have an influence in politics. But money has an influence in the absence of citizens speaking up. We give up far more power with our silence than is ever taken from us by money.”