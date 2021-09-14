To honor late Baltimore congressman, pass Medicare for All | READER COMMENTARY

How wonderful that U.S. Reps. Anthony Brown and Kweisi Mfume heap honor on the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings and with something dear to his heart like reigning in the pharmaceutical industry by allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower prices (“Congress must act to lower prescription drug prices,” Sept. 7).
But this effort was a first step for Mr. Cummings. He also worked hard for Medicare for All. And he would approve of the current proposals in Congress to lower the age of eligibility for Medicare and include dental, hearing and vision benefits.
Roderick Ryon, Towson
