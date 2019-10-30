David Zurawik has written the most moving and important column in my memory (“Images of honor and shame, from Cummings to Trump,” Oct 27). In it, he astutely discerns a pattern that current media images reveal to us: honor versus dishonor. We’re not talking about the opposition of Democrats and Republicans or liberals and conservatives. Each of those polar pairs contains its own truth. To reach a higher truth, we must learn to combine the best of each position, following the Buddhist Middle Way. The fundamental dimension of character Mr. Zurawik has identified has no middle ground; we must choose one way or the other.