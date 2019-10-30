David Zurawik has written the most moving and important column in my memory (“Images of honor and shame, from Cummings to Trump,” Oct 27). In it, he astutely discerns a pattern that current media images reveal to us: honor versus dishonor. We’re not talking about the opposition of Democrats and Republicans or liberals and conservatives. Each of those polar pairs contains its own truth. To reach a higher truth, we must learn to combine the best of each position, following the Buddhist Middle Way. The fundamental dimension of character Mr. Zurawik has identified has no middle ground; we must choose one way or the other.
Our country has reached a turning point in its history. The collective consciousness of the American people is now being blatantly confronted with a choice between two ways, each embodied by two vastly different individuals. The late Rep. Elijah Cummings represents the way of honor — of rightness, integrity and caring for others. Donald Trump represents the way of dishonor — of selfishness and shame.
Which path will we take? Will we follow our higher nature or our lower? Will we go forward or continue to move backward? The choice is ours.
Stuart Miller, Randallstown
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.