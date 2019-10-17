I was shocked and saddened to hear of the death of the Honorable Rep. Elijah Cummings (“Rep. Elijah Cummings was a skilled politician and staunch defender of Baltimore,” Oct. 17). He provided such strength and unity to the citizens of Baltimore after the death of Freddie Gray. He had an incredible role in politics, most recently as the chairman of the House Oversight Committee. His hard work in bringing unity and honesty to government will be long remembered.
My deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and the citizens he so honorably served.
Carol Billian, Baltimore
